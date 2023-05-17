Binzi Takes Premier League By Storm

MANICA Diamonds striker, Fortune Binzi has taken the Premier Soccer League by storm after bagging a brace to take his goals tally to eight.

Manica Diamonds are still in search of their first silverware since their promotion to the topflight in 2019, but they seem to have found a gunslinger in striker Fortune Binzi who has scored eight goals in nine matches this season.

His brace against Chicken Inn on Saturday saw Manica Diamonds moving up to fourth on the log standings with 15 points, just two behind log leaders, Ngezi Platinum.

24-year-old Binzi became the first player in the league to score a hat-trick this season when his side beat Black Rhinos 4-0 at Gibbo Stadium on the 29th of April.

Manica Diamonds are second on goals scored this season with 14, eight of them having been scored by Binzi.

Ngezi Platinum are first on goals scored as well as top of the log after a morale boosting 2-nil victory over defending champions, FC Platinum at Baobab stadium.

Ngezi are on 17 points after nine matches, while Highlanders who have played a game less are second with 16 points, the same number of points as third placed CAPS United who were held to a goalless draw by Hwange at the National Sports Stadium.

Manica Diamonds are fourth with 15 points same tally as Bulawayo Chiefs, who are having a surprise season considering the financial challenges that have bedevilled the club.

Harare giants, Dynamos have 13 points from eight matches after they were held to their fourth draw of the season by Herentals on Saturday.

Triangle and Chicken are on 12 points apiece, same as a FC Platinum, who are usually slow starters, but should be concerned by the goals they are conceding this season.- ZBC News

