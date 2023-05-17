Change Is Kenge- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

A citizens government will fix the power crisis in the country with ease, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Writing on Twitter, President Chamisa blamed bad governance for the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe.

See below President Chamisa’s separate statements on the current problems tormenting the nation.

“SECURITY OF ELECTRICITY SUPPLY…

Give us a chance to guarantee a security of electricity supply and access to power for everyone.

Our #powerZimbabweplan will transition Zimbabwe into an energy surplus and energy self sufficient country in no time.#Tryus #ChangeisKenge”

“IMAGINE how great and pleasant Zimbabwe would be being number one in many things.. such a good place to live in!

What are the conditions for this consequences of abundance ?

LEADERSHIP & UNITY.

Great nations are always UNITED in some common purpose.”

