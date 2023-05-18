PSL, Sheasham Clash Over Stadium Ban

League debutants, Sheasham have threatened not to fulfil their match day 10 encounter against CAPS United at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane this Saturday after the Premier Soccer League reversed the decision for them to host matches at Bata Stadium in Gweru.

The league debutants had made progress in refurbishing the stadium to meet the required standards, which saw the ZIFA First Instance Board (FIB) approving the use of the Gweru stadium earlier this month.

However, Sheasham only hosted one match against Highlanders at Bata Stadium before their newfound joy was turned into misery.

The Gweru-based side was then forced to revert to Mandava stadium where they are expected to host CAPS United this weekend, but Sheasham are not taking it lying down.

In a letter written to the PSL and FIB by Sheasham Chairperson, Reginald Chidawanyika, the league debutants said they are not in a position to fulfil their fixture against CAPS United.

‘Therefore, until we secure an alternative stadium, we are unable to host Caps United. Furthermore, your decision coming late as it did on 12/03/2023 had serious budgetary implications and we will not be able to raise the funds immediately to play outside Bata Stadium. As we had planned, Bata is now our home stadium and we never anticipated a reversal of the FIB decision. Above all, as you are aware, our club president has written to ZIFA seeking clarification on the reversal of the approval of Bata Stadium. Therefore, until that clarification is made it will be difficult for us to fulfil our home matches outside Bata Stadium,” read the statement.

Match-day 10 kicks off this Friday with Yadah clashing against Herentals at the National Sports Stadium.

On Saturday Green Fuel entertain Black Rhinos at Gibbo stadium, defending champions FC Platinum host ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium, Chicken Inn face log leaders Ngezi Platinum at Luveve, Simba Bhora have a date with Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab, while struggling Cranborne Bullets face Bulawayo giants, Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium.

Action continues Sunday when Harare giants, Dynamos host Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium, while Hwange will enjoy home advantage when they welcome Triangle United at Colliery Stadium.

Meanwhile, the battle of Zimbabwe featuring giants Dynamos and Highlanders has been rescheduled for Africa Day on Thursday next week at Barbourfields Stadium.

The match was initially scheduled for the 15th of April, but it was moved to pave way for the Independence Cup which was eventually won by Bosso on penalties.- ZBC News

