Hadebe Gets Pay Rise

Houston Dynamo defender Teenage Hadebe will earn an increased salary in his third season in the American Major League Soccer.

The Zimbabwean international signed his contract in 2021.

According to information released by Major League Soccer Players Association, Hadebe will this season earn $1,288,077.

The money includes the player’s base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player’s contract, including option years.

The figure also includes any marketing bonus and any agent’s fees, both annualized over the term of the contract but excludes Performance Bonuses.

The amount has increased by over $155,000 from his first annual earnings in the MLS in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hadebe ranks third in earnings at Houston Dynamo behind Hector Herrera and Sebastian Ferreira.- Soccer24 News

