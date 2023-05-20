President Chamisa Taunts Mnangagwa Over Helicopters

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has pointed out that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is a wrong leader with wrong priorities.

The CCC leader was commenting on the purchase of helicopters from Russia by Mr Mnangagwa’s administration.

Zimbabwe has received 18 of the 32 helicopters sourced from Russia at a cost of $320 million despite the country’s dwindling economy.

On Friday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“Wrong leaders always have wrong priorities and wrong answers.

Bad leaders always have bad interventions and bad intentions.

When it’s rotten at the top everything else stinks and sinks!! Choose change. Choose happiness.

Choose new leaders!! #RegisterToVoteZW.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...