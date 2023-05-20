Zimbabweans Fundraise For Ngarivhume’s Family

By James Gwati-Citizens from all over the country are fundraising for the upkeep of the jailed politician and social rights activist Jacob Ngarivhume’s family.

Ngarivhume, was convicted and jailed for three years for mobilising against corruption and human rights abuses by the state.

The citizens posted on social media appealing for support for Ngarivhume’s wife and children:

Please let us stand with Jacob’s wife Nyasha, and their 3 children at this moment. ED knows the hardship caused by locking up the primary breadwinner. It is meant to discourage others from speaking out.

