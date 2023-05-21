Mnangagwa Pictured Chewing Manhood Graphiqued Bread

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Does Mnangagwa have competent staff working at state house? The President Of Zimbabwe was filmed offering his Mozambican counterpart dry bread which has an embarrassing brand name.

Mnangagwa who recently hired a convicted armed robber, Paradzai Kutyauripo, as the nation’s new Director Of State Residences, is on camera feeding the visiting head of state to bread with a brand name Zim women culturally find to read, ‘manhood.’

One commentator criticised the ZANU PF leader saying in a language mix: ‘ED na Nyusi waikatsa chingwa ngendaa yei??? Horaiti vakadii kuisa chingwa mumasosi or trey nyana?

‘Mhamha Akusiriya wakashaya ka stock margarine here? Or kuti fafafa zvimazanda kana tu supu? Zvinhu zvekudai hazvidi kudaro. Iro zita riripa chingwa izita hwai?? Kuda kunzi vari humble here ma busy bodies aya?’

Mnangagwa with President Nyusi

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...