Citizens Mourn President Chamisa Security Aide

Tinashe Sambiri

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has described Kelvin Waison as a dedicated cadre.

Waison, a member of President Nelson Chamisa’s security team was shot dead in South Africa at the weekend.

CCC members have described Waison’s gruesome murder as devastating.

Also see statement below:

Wezhira Munya

Yesterday, Kelvin Waison one of the dedicated CCC security officers was shot in the head and died on the spot in South Africa.

He was shot by unknown gunmen in Brixton, South Africa.

Kelvin is survived by his wife and three children.

He was born in 1983 and comes from Murehwa West.

Mr Asiti, CCC SA interim security secretary who spoke to Change Radio earlier today confirmed the death of Mr Waison.

CCC’s Ms Vimbai Mavheruse said, “We have lost a dedicated cadre. He died a painful death.”

She further encouraged all Citizens across the world to support Mr Waison with prayers, money and any other form of support.”

