Malaria Kills 4 In Chipinge

CHIPINGE-Four people have succumbed to malaria in Chipinge, with an average of 50 cases recorded across clinics daily, Acting District Medical Officer (DMO) Doctor Ozzimo Matekenya has confirmed.

He said the hard-hit areas include Mahenye, Chinyamukwakwa, Maparadze and Chisuma.

Two deaths were recorded at Chipinge District Hospital, one at Mahenye Clinic and the other at St Peter’s Clinic.

“I can confirm that there is a malaria outbreak in Chipinge district. The hardest-hit areas include Mahenye, Chinyamukwakwa, Maparadze and Chisuma. Four deaths were recorded so far,” he said…Chipinge Times

