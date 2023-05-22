Sikhala, Ngarivhume Are Not Criminals

CCC:

We continue to call for the release of our MP, Hon @JobSikhala1, Jacob Ngarivhume, and all other political detainees who are facing persecution due to their political inclinations.

It is disheartening to note that Hon Job Sikhala has been held in pre-trial detention for a record 339 days on false accusations. His only crime was to advocate for justice in the Moreblessing Ali murder case, which was perpetrated by a member of Zanu PF.

#FreeJobSikhala #FreeJacobNgarivhume

