Faced with humiliation over the revelations in the GoldMafia documentary, Emmerson Mnangagwa is flying into Egypt today to attend the 49th and 58th meetings of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund and the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank, which will bring together over 3000 delegates, including Heads of State and Government, central bank governors, and members of the development community.

The discussions will take place at the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, which is located in the South Sinai Governorate on the Red Sea coast near the southernmost point of the Sinai Peninsula. They will last from today through Friday.

As last-minute preparations were made, the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Centre, the location of the meetings, was a hive of activity yesterday. Airports were likewise crowded with delegates.

According to the AfDB, the gatherings this year give leaders a chance to assess how Africa is responding to the growing threat of climate change as well as the effects of the situation in Ukraine on the continent’s food security and undeveloped natural resources.

Additionally, the meetings give Bank Group Governors a venue to exchange ideas while energising private investment both domestically and abroad and utilising natural resources to close the finance gap for climate change and advance Africa’s transition to green prosperity.

