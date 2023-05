CCC Statement On Voters Roll Inspection

Spread the love

VOTERS’ ROLL INSPECTION: The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced the upcoming voters roll inspection period from 26th to 30th May 2023.

In light of this, the Citizens Coalition for Change emphasize the importance of the voters roll inspection for the upcoming 2023 Harmonized Elections, while reiterating the continued need for an accessible, auditable, and credible voters roll.- CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...