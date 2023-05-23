Construction Of Top Notch Apartments At Millennium Heights Progressing

Staff Reporter- Work on the development of top-notch apartments at Millennium Heights is progressing according to plan with Block 4 now selling off plan while construction of Block 3 is halfway through in time for handover to owners in the second quarter of 2024.

Block 4 will have six cascading floors and 88 apartment units comprising of studios to three bedroom units.

Block 1 and 2 are complete, sold out and already have occupants.

Block 3 currently under construction with four floors has 112 apartment units while Block 2 has 60 units and Block 1 comprises of 24 units.

At least 1000 apartments units are planned for Millennium Heights over a 10-year construction period. Each apartment brings with it unique features that differentiate it with the rest to avoid monotony and to bring diversity in architectural designs.

WestProp CEO Mr Kenneth Sharpe said his company was “reaffirming the reality of our vision to lay 1 billion bricks by 2050”.

“We are certainly playing our part in rebuilding Zimbabwe and contributing towards the middle-income society by 2030. Each of our new apartment blocks will have more floors than the previous. We want to change the city skyline,” he said.

He said West Property was building safe gated community neighbourhoods where people can live, work, play and shop in, as well as amenities that include sports facilities for tennis, swimming, running, and walking tracks, braai areas, crèche, church, co-working spaces, shopping malls, internet connectivity and green energy in the form of solar energy and above all a royal experience to live in style.

The blocks of apartments adorn the Millennium Park, one of the company’s largest mixed use lifestyle estates that includes Millennium Heights, Pokugara Residential Estate, the Mall of Zimbabwe and several office parks combining the live, work, play and shop concept in one area.

WestProp recently listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

