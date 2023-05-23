Mthuli UK Woman Deletes Own Twitter Account As Qoki Investigation Intensifies | BREAKING

By A Correspondent | The UK businesswoman aligned to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Sithule Tshuma last night deactivated her Twitter account.

This was shortly after being asked to reveal her UK address in the summons she is sending journalists she says she is suing, albeit utilising an address that is 8700km away from her own official and home address.

Sithule Tshuma, 5 years ago, launched her Qoki Zindlovukazi Investment Group promising she was out to empower women with title deeds in a scheme later described by one of her own loyal aides, as totally built on fraud money.

Out of more than 500 customers who’ve poured in over USD6 million, not a single document has materialised half a decade later, and victims of her evidently ponzi scheme are now demanding their refunds. (Click for more)

At the weekend, Tshuma issued a second letter threatening legal action against ZimEye, but one that was both faceless and nameless; furthermore wielding a Bulawayo address. She was asked why she is failing to disclose her UK whereabouts or at least a serving address, “if you are not a fraudster,” afterwhich her account was deactivated. MORE FOLLOWS…

