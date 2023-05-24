Glamour Boys Run Out Of Steam ?

Dynamos’ goal drought continued at the weekend, with their nil-all draw against Manica Diamonds, having seen them going for 270 minutes of premiership football without finding the back of the net.

After a high of beating city rivals, Caps United two-nil in the derby on the 30th of April, Dynamos are still to find the back of the net since then.

In the three matches they have played this month, DeMbare have failed to find the back of the net against Triangle, Herentals and lately Manica Diamonds.

While the Glamour Boys have been impressive at the back, keeping eight clean sheets, their potency in front of goal is clearly haunting them.

Against Manica Diamonds, striker Jayden Bakari clearly highlighted Dynamos’ struggles in front of goal after the striker missed a sitter in the penalty box after a good cross from Issa Sadiki with 15 minutes to play.

The introduction of crowd favourite, Denver Mukamba, failed to inspire Dynamos who played out to a third successive draw at the National Sports Stadium.

The draw left them stuck in ninth position with 14 points after nine matches ahead of the battle against Highlanders this Thursday.

Fellow Harare giants, CAPS United romped to the top of the log after walking over Sheasham, who failed to turn up at Mandava Stadium this Sunday.

Ngezi Platinum, on 17 points, are second after losing to Chicken Inn two-nil at Luveve stadium on Saturday, while Highlanders were who held to a one-all draw by Cranborne Bullets are third with 17 points as well.

Manica Diamonds are in fourth with 16 points, while Chicken Inn and FC Platinum are tied on 15 points.

Black Rhinos should start getting worried as they anchor the log after 10 games with six points, while Sheasham are second from the bottom with nine points, the same as Green Fuel and Cranborne Bullets.DeMbare clocks 270 minutes of goal drought.- ZBC News

