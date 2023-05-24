Harare Lawyer Faces Investigation For Misconduct

By A Correspondent| The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) is investigating a Harare lawyer Runouya Zimudzi of Zimudzi and Associates for alleged misconduct.

In a letter gleaned by ZimEye, Law Society of Zimbabwe Executive Secretary Edward Mapara said they had received a complaint of misconduct against Zimudzi from Angel Hill Mining Private Limited through their lawyer Artwell Kufandarerwa.

“Engaging in conduct that is likely either to diminish public confidence in the legal profession and or the administration of justice or to bring the legal profession into disrepute.

“Failing or neglecting to act with integrity, whether in the course of his other practice or otherwise,” said Mapara.

According to LSZ, Zimudzi contravened Section (23) (2) of the Legal Practitioners Act Chapter 27:07 as read with By-law 3 (20) and (21) of the Code of Conduct SI 37 of 2018.

LSZ gave Zimudzi 14 days to respond to the allegations levelled against him or face disciplinary action from the society’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee “without further reference” to him.

