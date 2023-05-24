Kwekwe Accident

After a Nissan NP300 crashed with a Honda Fit on the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on Sunday night, four persons died there and two more died afterwards.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, a spokesperson for the National Police, verified the incident to The Mirror. On May 21, 2023, near the 15km peg along the Kwekwe-Gokwe route, the accident occurred about 6 o’clock.

He claimed there were eight people inside the Honda Fit.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which six people died and seven others injured at the 15 km peg, along the Kwekwe – Gokwe road on May 21, 2023at about 18 00hrs.

“A Nissan NP300 with three passengers on board, which was travelling towards Kwekwe, was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers on board, which was travelling in the opposite direction,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urged drivers to exercise patience on the road and obey traffic laws, he said.- Agencies

