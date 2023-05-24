Mupositori In Trouble For Abusing Minor

CHIREDZI – Mkwasine Police have arrested 65-year-old Johanne Marange apostolic sect member in Chiredzi, who created waves on social media after allegedly marrying his first wife’s 10-year-old niece in violation of child rights.

The niece was allegedly brought from Bocha by his first wife, who wanted her husband to take a seventh wife.

However, chances are that Never Muzorora, who already has six wives and was arrested on Sunday, may go scot-free if medical reports fail to prove that there was penetration on the girl.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the arrest of Muzorora of Village 7, Matedzi in Chiredzi and his subsequent release to avoid detaining him for more than 48 hours.

He said the girl was found in Bocha on Tuesday, allegedly after being sent away from the accused’s home to avoid Police. She has since been taken for medical examinations and is in a safe house.

Dhewa said Muzorora’s arrest was a preliminary investigation by the Police, the Department of Social Welfare and Child Line Services.

“We arrested Muzorora on Sunday but had to release him in compliance with the 48-hour detention period before one goes to court. He is staying at his homestead and has been advised against leaving his village until investigations are completed…Masvingo Mirror

