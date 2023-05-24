Tina Turner Dies

By-Singer Tina Turner has died.

The yesteryear Rock star’s spokesperson announced that she died today at her home in Switzerland.

She was 83.

In a statement, they said: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The US-born star was one of the best-loved female rock singers known for her on-stage charisma and a string of hits.

-Sky News

