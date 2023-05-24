ZEC Throws Dubious Voters Roll

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission pushes back Voters’ Roll inspection dates

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has pushed back the Voters’ Roll inspection dates in the run-up to the country’s 2023 Harmonized elections.

ZEC had originally scheduled that the Voters’ Roll would be displayed for inspection from the 26th May to 30th May 2023, from 7 am to 5 pm at advised polling centers.

However, ZEC has now pushed back the dates to 27th May to 31st May 2023.

The primary objective of the inspection exercise is to ensure the accuracy of the voters’ details as they apply to their constituency, ward, and polling station. #VerifyYourVote #CheckYourVote #InspectYourRoll .

