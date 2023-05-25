Citizens Remember Moreblessing Ali

Tinashe Sambiri| The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has released an emotive statement on the abduction and brutal murder of Moreblessing Ali.

Moreblessing was abducted and brutally killed by Zanu PF agents last year.

CCC deputy chairperson and Moreblessing’s lawyer Hon Job Sikhala was arrested for denouncing the horrendous murder of the political activist.

Hon Sikhala has clocked 344 days in prison.

See CCC statement:

REMEMBERING MOREBLESSING ALI:

One year ago, our Change Champion, Moreblessing Ali, went missing, and a few weeks later, her mutilated body was found in a well located in Nyatsime, owned by the mother of a Zanu PF member named Simbarashe Chisango.

Despite allegations against Pius Jambo, a Zanu PF member, no justice has been served for Moreblessing Ali’s brutal murder.

Sadly, her lawyer, Job Sikhala, who represented her case, has also been punished and has currently spent 344 days in pre-trial detention.

We remain committed to seeking justice for Moreblessing Ali.

#FreeWiwa #JusticeForMoreblessingAli

