ZEC Postpones Voters’ Roll Inspection

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has postponed the dates for the inspection of the Voters’ Roll.

Originally planned for May 26-30, 2023, from 7 am to 5 pm at advised polling centers, the inspection period has been rescheduled to May 27-31, 2023.

The primary objective of the inspection exercise is to verify the voters’ details as they apply to their constituency, ward, and polling station to ensure accuracy. In its latest notice ZEC said without giving reasons:

TIME TO INSPECT THE VOTER’S ROLL

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is conducting an Inspection of the Voters’ Roll from 27 to 31 May 2023.

Time: 7 am to 5 pm. Visit Inspection centres set up by ZEC 7 your ward, ZEC Provincial and District 41) offices or dial *265# on Econet and Netone or visit: http://bvrinspection.zec.org.zwon the ZEC website www.zec.org.zw to verify your registration details.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold harmonised elections in August this year.

