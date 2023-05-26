Man Rapes Own Daughter (Grade 7)

A 54-year-old father from Bulawayo’s Entumbane neighbourhood has been detained by police after being accused of raping his 12-year-old daughter, who is enrolled in the seventh grade at a nearby school.

On May 17, 2023, he was taken into custody after a teacher at the girl’s school noticed a noticeable decline in the student’s performance.

Inspector Abednico Ncube, a spokesman for the Bulawayo provincial police, confirmed the incident and stated that the suspect had already been in court to answer to rape-related charges and has since been remanded in custody.

“The accused person is the father to the complainant and circumstances are that on the 18th of April 2023, the accused person was with the complainant alone at home whilst the complainant’s mother and brother had gone to rural areas,” he said.

“On the same day at around 23:30 hours, the complainant was sleeping in the sitting room alone when the accused went to the room and undressed her, and raped her.

“He told the complainant that he is the one taking care of her and wanted to be strong.

“Therefore, he wanted to have sexual intercourse with the complainant,” said Insp Ncube.

“The accused went on to have sexual intercourse with the complainant several times without her consent and without protection. After the act, the accused person told the complainant not to tell anyone about the issue and gave her a concoction to drink, which was in a plastic container, which the complainant did not know its purpose.”

Insp Ncube said the accused continued raping the girl during the night without protection until April 21.

When the girl’s mother returned from their rural home holiday visit, the girl narrated her ordeal to her but she took no action.

“On the 11th of May 2023, the complainant’s mother was summoned to the girl’s school by the complainant’s teacher after realising that the complainant’s performance at school had deteriorated,” said Insp Ncube.

“This led the complainant’s mother to report the matter to the police as she had realised that the abuse could be the reason for the complainant’s poor performance at school.

“Police arrested the suspect while the girl was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination,” he said.

Suggesting that even biological fathers are capable of raping their daughters, Inspector Ncube pleaded with the people to protect the girl child and to never put their trust in anyone.

Additionally, he stated that no matter the nature of the relationship between the victim and the abuser, all types of abuse within their respective communities must be reported to the authorities.

