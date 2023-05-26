Mwonzora Withdraws Application To Push For Postponement Of Polls
26 May 2023
MDC T supporters angry as president Mwonzora withdraws urgent High application
25th May 2023
Wezhira Munya
MDC T president Mwonzora withdraws his urgent High court application to stop president Mnangangwa from proclaiming the date for 2023 harmonized elections.
This has anger many MDC T supporters who were defending Mwonzora’s court application.
Constitutional Court threw away Mwonzora’s first application.
Sensing electoral defeat, MDC T president Mwonzora tried to postponed elections.
Will MDCT participate in the forthcoming harmonized elections, as the party struggles to have candidates?