Mwonzora Withdraws Application To Push For Postponement Of Polls

MDC T supporters angry as president Mwonzora withdraws urgent High application

25th May 2023

Wezhira Munya

MDC T president Mwonzora withdraws his urgent High court application to stop president Mnangangwa from proclaiming the date for 2023 harmonized elections.

This has anger many MDC T supporters who were defending Mwonzora’s court application.

Constitutional Court threw away Mwonzora’s first application.

Sensing electoral defeat, MDC T president Mwonzora tried to postponed elections.

Will MDCT participate in the forthcoming harmonized elections, as the party struggles to have candidates?

