Mavaza: Industry Using High Prices To Shove Opposition Into State House

Spread the love

Using Basic Goods As A Weapon For Regime Change

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Another incarnation of the struggle against Zimbabwe’s existence is currently underway. ‘Divide and rule’ is giving way to’starve and rule,’ at this point according to Prof. Nhema. In Zimbabwe, prices are drastically increasing once more as a result of Western sanctions and opposition tactics to compel the Regime Change agenda.

These industrial captains are currently using “starve-and-rule” tactics against Zimbabwe, which are frequently combined with “divide-and-rule” strategies.The goal is to starve Zimbabweans into uprising. They will be compelled to cast their votes with their stomachs, not their minds, when they are starving. It is very evident that people who support a change in the current government are content to see Zimbabwe fall into a divide and rule system, which is a kind of the starve and vote mentality.

Zimbabweans should use these local proverbs that reveal Western plots against them when analysing the Western sanctions.

It should be made very clear that those who support the opposition and talk about human rights do not believe that Zimbabweans deserve such rights because they believe that Zimbabweans are stupid and will turn against one another in the name of such rights.

Ironically, the West actively engages in the nighttime burning of Zimbabweans alive while preaching human rights and peace.

Our financial stability Secure and robust supply chains are necessary for stable employment and the efficient operation of crucial sectors. For more than five years, the critics have maintained that a disruption in the supply of crucial and vital resources would disproportionately impact vital industries.

The ZANUPF has improved our nation’s ability for innovation, which is dependent on a strong and diverse industrial foundation. Innovation follows the offshore manufacturing trend.

A supply chain that bounces back fast from an unplanned occurrence is resilient. Our private sector and public policy approach to domestic manufacturing, which for years put efficiency and cheap prices ahead of security, sustainability, and resilience, has given rise to supply chain vulnerabilities that are now beginning to directly impact our chain supply outlets.

The lords of the industries have also hampered Zimbabwean workers’ ability to manage natural resources both domestically and internationally as well as their wealth and health. Rebuilding for resilience at the national level necessitates a renewed focus on broad-based growth and sustainability as the Administration sets out on a course to revitalise our manufacturing base and safeguard global supply chains.

In order to create resilient supply chains, Zimbabwe must capitalise on its greatest assets, including its unrivalled innovation ecosystem, its people, its enormous ethnic, racial, and regional diversity, its small and medium-sized enterprises, and its solid alliances with partners and allies who share its values.

Zimbabwean workers must serve as the building blocks of fortitude. Rapid problem-solving, driven by knowledge, leadership, and total engagement of those working on the factory floor, is necessary for resilient production. Years of treating labour as a cost to be managed rather than an asset to be engaged in have drove down real salaries and unionisation rates for workers while also making it more difficult for businesses to attract and retain qualified people.

We must concentrate on building routes for all Zimbabweans to acquire well-paying jobs with the fair and free option to band together and engage in collective bargaining.

We must make sure that everyone in the nation, including women, young people, and other groups who are all too frequently left behind, has access to economic opportunities. Millions of prospective employees, researchers, and entrepreneurs are unable to fully contribute to growth and innovation because of income and geographic inequality. The production of all necessary Zimbabwean goods domestically is not feasible nor desirable.

Building trade and investment relationships with countries that share our values—valuing our national dignity, labour rights, environmental preservation, and democracy—must be the main thrust of the administration’s resilience strategy.

And in order to prevent the problem, which is undoubtedly man-made, we must face the leaders of the industry.The government must to collaborate with businesses that produce and supply essential necessities like food and medication to Zimbabweans. It is important to recognise the importance of economic commodities in the struggle against the use of food as a tool for regime change.

If one doesn’t understand the realities of the majority of Zimbabweans, who also happen to be ardent ZANUPF supporters, one is not familiar with how economic sanctions are affecting our country’s economy. Food on the shelves alone won’t be enough to change the voting tendency.

It is absurd to assume that Zimbabweans will inevitably complain about baked beans on social media and think that the ZANUPF will have difficulties. Keep in mind that the typical Zimbabwean is well aware of our history and the reasons why our economy has been constantly undermined for the past 20 years.

If anything, difficult circumstances only serve to increase the public’s unshakeable support for Zimbabwe and the ZANUPF.

The same Rhodes then continued to provide assistance to Africans, but only if they stopped rebelling against colonial control.

The’starve-and-rule approach’ operates on the principle of gut politics.

Who wants their stomach to be in pain all the time?

It is cliché to say that one must first live peacefully with one’s stomach before one can live peacefully with other people.

The’starve-and-rule’ strategy used by the imperial system is built on this.

They are aware that one follows their stomach.

Zimbabweans are not suffering because their government is ineffective.

Zimbabweans are actually suffering as a result of imperialism’s “starve-and-rule” and “divide-and-rule” political strategies.

Repositioning African States to strategically own and control the continent’s economies is a wise move.

If a state’s responsibility is to protect its people, then it is the responsibility of African States to shield their people from the vulnerability brought on by foreign ownership and control of the continent’s economies.

When Western States undermine African economies, it has a similar effect to the time when colonialists wiped out African grain stores and harvests to reduce their ability to resist colonisation.

The path forward is to nationalise, indigenize, and Africanize African economies.

African States must promote and offer advantages to indigenous Africans who may be headquartered locally or overseas so that they invest in their nations and on their continent rather than travelling the world luring and granting favours to foreign investors.

Real strategic repositioning for Africa would look like this.

The US has a robust economy because it owns and controls it rather than having many foreign investors.

Therefore, Africans must own and manage their economies, as well as their lands and other resources.

Zimbabwe is moving in the right direction, despite the West’s continued practise of “starve-and-rule” politics towards its citizens.

Zimbabwe has been carefully realigning itself for power and freedom, but naturally, just like slave hunters, the West is quick to punish anyone that realign or position themselves for true freedom and sovereignty.

[email protected]

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...