Muvevi Set For Mental Examination

Suspected serial murderer, Jaison Muvevi is set to undergo mental examination by two psychiatrists to ascertain if he is fit to stand trial anytime from next month.

Muvevi, who appeared virtually before a Harare magistrate this Wednesday is set to be examined by two psychiatrists after he claimed to be mentally unstable.

Through his lawyer, Muvevi recently claimed to have been mentally unstable after he shot and killed four people while seriously injuring two others.

The lawyer said Muvevi was incoherent and exhibited some mental problems during their engagements.

The presiding magistrate granted the application and the outcome of the examination is still pending.

Muvevi, who is still in custody, was remanded to the 9th of June for routine remand.

His trial date is yet to be announced.

Muvevi is facing four counts of murder, including killing a police officer, and two counts of attempted murder after he also allegedly shot and injured a police officer in Hwedza before shooting at another man in Mutare, whom he narrowly missed.- ZBC News

