Nakamba To Return To Aston Villa?

Spread the love

Aston Villa are reportedly considering offloading Marvelous Nakamba permanently in the next transfer window.

Nakamba left the EPL club in January to join promotion-chasing Championship side Luton Town on a six-month loan deal.

According to Birmingham Mail newspaper, the Warriors international, along with other players, who left on loan in January, will be moved permanently at the end of the season.

A report by the publication said: “Should Villa find themselves fighting on four fronts next term, beefing up the squad in the summer will be of the utmost important to (coach) Unai Emery, who successfully trimmed the fringes of the squad in January when sanctioning the exits of Danny Ings, Ludwig Augustinsson, Jan Bednarek, Morgan Sanson, Marvelous Nakamba and Frederic Guilbert.

“Of those players whose departures were loans, they’re expected to be moved on permanently this summer.”

Following his move to Luton, Nakamba discovered his form and quickly became a key player in the squad.

The 29-year-old won the club’s Player of the Month for March, while also pushing his side to qualify for the Championship play-off final.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...