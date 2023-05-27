Zivhu Says Zimbabweans Too Soft For Nothing

Tinashe Sambiri|Controversial politician Killer Zivhu has said Zimbabweans are too smart for nothing.

The outspoken politician believes Zimbabweans’ minds were corrupted by British education.

Argued Zivhu:

“Zimbabwe doesn’t have educated people as they claim, the British curiculum, yatakadzidza ye white collar job ndiyo inotipa kutambura kudayi, we are allover the World like grasshoppers, nokuti takadzidziswa kusvaka basa, politicians make advantage because we are weak.”

