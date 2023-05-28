Chitungwiza Lady “Kills” Hubby

A 53-year-old Chitungwiza woman is accused of killing her husband after an argument over relish and has appeared in court.

The court heard that Wilson Muchimwe (53) was irritated when he got home and discovered that Nozizwe Mpengesi had prepared vegetables for dinner rather than meat, causing a misunderstanding.

When Mpengesi showed up in front of Harare Magistrate Mr. Dennis Mangosi, she was accused of murder. She was instructed to seek for bail before the High Court while still in detention.

According to investigations, Mpengesi and Muchimwe got into a quarrel on that fateful day after he returned home inebriated and complained that she had made veggies instead of meat for supper relish.

Muchimwe allegedly fell headfirst onto a slab of concrete after Mpengesi retaliated and shoved him.

The now-deceased began bleeding from the forehead, according to the testimony given in court, which prompted Mpengesi to go to ZRP Zengeza 5 base and lie to the police about Muchimwe’s alleged assault at an unidentified pub by unidentified attackers.

Further investigations showed that Mpengesi stole all of Muchimwe’s clothing and shoes and delivered them to her sister Thandiwe Mpengesi in order to hide proof that she knew about him beforehand and was close to him.

Yesterday, the court heard testimony that Mpengesi guided detectives to the location while being recorded on camera, where she gave cues as to how she had done the crime.

She also assisted in the rescue of Muchimwe’s jacket and shoes.

In order to conduct a post-mortem examination, Muchimwe’s body is at the Chitungwiza hospital mortuary.

