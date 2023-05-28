Kasukuwere Slams Pardoning Of Rapists By Govt

By A Correspondent | The exiled former ZANU PF National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere on Sunday criticised the pardoning of paedophiles which has been done ahead of the 2023 elections.

The pardoned rapists have been told to vote for ZANU PF and its President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kasukuwere made the below comments during a spaces discussion:

It has never been the boy. It has always been the girl child… there are certain crimes that can never be pardoned… if you murder somebody… if you rape… you can’t be pardoned.

When the law was made, it was never meant to set aside those types of crimes. Statutory rape should never be pardoned, says @Hon_Kasukuwere

I was personally disturbed by it… Yes, I belong to the Marange (church), but I think we have done away with some of these practices… whoever made that decision, they made a big blunder… how do you release a 65-year-old man who raped a 9-year-old? asks @Hon_Kasukuwere

If it was me, I was going to look for those men and throw them back I to prison, says @Hon_Kasukuwere

Imagine the psychological trauma, that girl has not yet been counselled, and now suddenly the same is out of prison…

