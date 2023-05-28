WARNING DISTURBING PICTURE: Abusive Man Strikes Wife On The Head

By Farai D Hove | The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the case in which a woman was left with an axe inside her head by her abusive husband.

The incident happened in Mt Hampden, the ZRP confirmed.

Their report was published on the police’s public portal stating:

Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 28 May 2023 at Flame Flora Farm, Mt Hampden, in which Rita Rore died after being struck with a hoe on the head by her husband, Alexander Gezi (53).

The suspect had accused the victim of infidelity.

Further details were not available at the time of writing.

