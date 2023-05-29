Mnangagwa “Bribes” Binga Residents

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commissioned Mabobolo Primary and Secondary Schools in Binga, while also officiating at a groundbreaking ceremony for a clinic in the same area.

The President had a clear message hinged on the Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/ Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo mantra he emphasised that Zimbabweans must build their nation, with access to education and health key targets under the Second Republic.

“I said nyika inovakwa nevene vayo [the nation is built by its people]. We want to come to a stage where all clothes are manufactured in Zimbabwe, foods we eat must be produced in Zimbabwe, even the cars we drive. For this to happen, we want our children to study science and agriculture… Our children are very talented, so as government, we provide innovation hubs to transform their dreams into a product or service. We want engineers, we want doctors,” he said.

While the Second Republic has delivered many infrastructure projects in Binga, partnerships with various stakeholders such as the church have been key in delivering health and education institutions such as the Mabobolo schools and many others across the country.

The commissioned projects are being implemented by the Reformed Church of Zimbabwe.

Said president Mnangagwa, “Thank you for partnering government in ensuring that there is development in the country. We are very grateful for churches like RCZ who not only pray for us, but also partner their government in development.”

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has revealed that he will proclaim the 2023 general elections on Monday.

“I will make a pronouncement the day after tomorrow, you must go and vote and vote in peace,” he said.

The President’s visit to Binga this Saturday comes on the back of several empowerment and developmental projects in the area that include the construction of roads and the Binga fisheries project.- ZBC News

