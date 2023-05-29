QOKI FRAUD: Sithule Tshuma Sells Off Govt’s 99-Year-Leased Nondwene Farm

By A Correspondent | Contrary to denials, another farm sold off by UK based businesswoman Sithule Tshuma under the guise of empowering diasporan women is a confirmed government gazetted 99-year leased land property.

The then minister of State for State Security, Lands And Land Reform, Didymus Mutasa Monday morning confirmed to ZimEye that Tshuma’s Qoki Investment business has been misleading investors by selling farmland under the promise that they have hopes in later privatising the farm land, as he added to president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announcement that “it is unlawful in Zimbabwe to buy agricultural land…”

A govt gazetted dated 2 June 2006 (pictured) designates Deeds Of Transfer 1096/89, Lot 2 A Lower Nondwene, measuring 204,381 4 hectares, state land.

Asked on possible changes that could have later happened to the farm’s status, he replied saying,

“I am not sure, but once a ruling has been made, it stays for a long time.”

He commented further stressing:

“It is now state land, whether the person who gazetted it is still minister or not, it’s gazetted, and it is state land.”

He further clarified saying farmlands are technically state land.

“I can’t own a farm whether it was given by govt or I bought it, it is now titled (State land).”

The comments come at a time when Sithule Tshuma has been claiming that she did not purchase any state land for the female investors.

The development also comes at a time when the Legal Architect of the Qoki Investment Program, Julian Condliffe faces a Birmingham court GBP56,000 lawsuit on Wednesday set to also result in Qoki Directors being prosecuted in England.

Contacted for a comment m, Sithule Tshuma refused to speak saying she is being bullied by journalists.

In other features, ZimEye reveals that Qoki is run a UK syndicate that have taken advantage of the diasporan homeseekers.

