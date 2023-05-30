Exposing ZEC Shenanigans
30 May 2023
Tinashe Sambiri|The CCC youth taskforce has vowed to protect citizens victory in the coming polls.
CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has slammed ZEC for ” going to bed with Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.”
Writing on Twitter, Chuma said ZEC’s shenanigans have been exposed.
“We will never allow a sham election where Mnangagwa goes to bed with ZEC and be declared a winner.
It can’t! It’s unacceptable! We will take him head on! Protection of the vote starts now!”