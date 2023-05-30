Massive Endorsement For Strive Masiyiwa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa is basking in glory after US President Joe Biden hailed his company Africa Data Centre for its work to ensure no African is left behind in the digital technology revolution.

Posting on LinkedIn, Masiyiwa said;

I’m pleased to share with you the news that President Joe Biden of the USA gave our company, Africa Data Centres (ADC) a BIG #ShoutOut during the meeting of the G7 leaders at the weekend! https://lnkd.in/e38cf_nB

In the Communique on initiatives to support infrastructure development in Africa and globally, President Biden mentioned work by our ADC to build a massive hyper scale data centre in the centre of Accra, Ghana, funded by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. Ghana’s President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo also gave ADC a #ShoutOut.

Our shared vision and mission is to work to ensure no African is left behind in the digital technology revolution — sparking new innovations, business opportunities, and more equitable prosperity across the continent.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...