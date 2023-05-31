Mai Titi Blames Ex-Hubby For Leaked Nudes

Spread the love

Zimbabwean socialite Mai Titi, whose real name is Felistas Murata, has accused her ex-husband Tinashe Maphosa and her former friend of leaking her nudes.

In an interview with Chronicle, Mai Titi said she had no doubt that her ex-husband, (name supplied) and her former friend, (name supplied) were responsible for the leak.

She said she has since notified authorities in Zimbabwe and the United States of America of the cyber-bullying and revenge porn violation.

Revenge porn is revealing or sexually explicit images or videos of a person posted on the internet, typically by a former sexual partner, without the consent of the subject and in order to cause them distress or embarrassment.

Mai Titi’s former husband is reportedly based in the United States of America and was allegedly the one who sent the pictures and video to the comedian’s friend.

“The only person who had my nudes is my ex-husband who gave them to (name supplied).

“I’ve already reported them both in the countries they live in and here in Zimbabwe.

“I don’t have any relationship with her (former friend). I don’t know what she is fighting.

“Revenge (from ex-husband) because he knows he is never going to step in Zimbabwe due to the money he stole and I put him on the wanted list,” said Mai Titi.

The pictures, which show Mai Titi completely naked appear to have been shot off a video call.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...