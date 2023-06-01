SKYZ Metro Hit By Desertions

Manurse Ndlovu, another well-liked broadcaster, has been let go by SKYZ Metro FM, joining the other six employees who have left the Bulawayo-based radio station.

The station’s eight-year-old MC and award-winning presenter was well-liked by listeners, and her loss will be felt because she was one of the station’s first radio personalities.

She is a part of the massive staff departure, which also includes renowned news reader Kundaimidzo Shamuyarira, who made his own resignation announcement earlier today.

Even though the station claims that their leaving “does not in any way affect our commitment to our valued audience and advertisers,” their departure will rock the station since, should they join competitor stations, presenters “move with their audiences.”

When a broadcaster moves, listeners follow them, giving other stations an advantage.

“Skyz Metro FM would like to announce that we have recently experienced staff changes, following the departure of a number of our staff members who have moved on to other opportunities. We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their contributions and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.

“We are proud and grateful for the efforts of the following staff members who have been with the station since its inception and have contributed greatly to where the station is today: Tafadzwa Mukome Manurse Ndlovu Bonakaliso Mlotshwa Khayelihle Moyo Kundaimidzo Shamuyarira Shamiso Ncube Njabulo Proud Moyo,” said the station in a press statement.

The station said it will continue with its programming and has already roped in new presenters to replace those who have left.

“We assure our listeners that we remain steadfast in delivering quality programming and providing a platform that entertains, educates, and informs. We remain committed to providing our listeners with the best radio programming,” said the station management.

