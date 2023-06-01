Zanu PF’s FAZ Continues to Anger Opposition

The controversial Zanu PF affiliated Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) continues to cause confusion over its role in the country’s electoral process.

The opposition CCC has complained over how FAZ is conducting itself during the voter registration exercise amid concerns that it is writing down names of people who register to vote.

Zanu PF members have previously complained over FAZ’s role in rigging the party primary elections with Norton legislator Temba Mliswa accusing the controversial organisation of elbowing out her sister Mary Mliswa Chikoka.

FAZ has since tweeted that it is assisting young people to register to vote before the exercise is closed in two days time.

now that the election date has been pronounced, the voter's roll will close two days after proclamation of the election date. As #FAZ, we will expedite helping youths to register to vote#leavingnooneandnoplacebehind#5millionvotes#VotED #voteZANUPF#5MoreYears pic.twitter.com/DfGn6NYbd8 — faz trust (@faz_trust) May 31, 2023

