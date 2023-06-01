Zanu PF’s FAZ Continues to Anger Opposition
1 June 2023
The controversial Zanu PF affiliated Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) continues to cause confusion over its role in the country’s electoral process.
The opposition CCC has complained over how FAZ is conducting itself during the voter registration exercise amid concerns that it is writing down names of people who register to vote.
Zanu PF members have previously complained over FAZ’s role in rigging the party primary elections with Norton legislator Temba Mliswa accusing the controversial organisation of elbowing out her sister Mary Mliswa Chikoka.
FAZ has since tweeted that it is assisting young people to register to vote before the exercise is closed in two days time.