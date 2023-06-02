Messi Leaves PSG

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed Lionel Messi will leave the club at the end of this season.

The Argentine superstar’s contract will expire in June and he won’t renew it after turning down a new offer.

In a statement today, Galtier said: “I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont.”

The Parisian side will host Clermont for the final game of their domestic season on Saturday night.

Messi’s former club Barcelona are among the sides looking to sign the player on a free transfer.

However, the Spanish giants will have to balance their financial books first before they can re-sign him.

Barca are banned from entering the transfer market in the next window unless they raise £178million from selling current players.

American MLS club Inter Miami, which is owned by David Beckham, also approached Messi for a possible deal but it was not considered.

There has also been reports that the player has received a mega offer of $234m-per-season from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.- Soccer24 News

