Bulawayo Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident

Police in Bulawayo are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred last week on Wednesday and claimed a man’s life.

Posting on its official Twitter handle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)said the incident happened at around 9.30PM along Robert Mugabe Road between 5th and 6th Avenue. The deceased is yet-to-be-identified and is suspected to be aged about 30-35 and died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist.

“The victim was wearing black trousers, a blue work suit jacket and navy-blue Puma tennis. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” said the police.

Such incidents have been rampant lately with the police expressing concern. In December, police initiated a manhunt for at least 20 motorists who were engaged in hit-and-run incidents before fleeing the scene without helping the people they ran over.

