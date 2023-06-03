Concern Over Kidnapping Of School Children

Police have expressed concern over cases of kidnapping in which schoolchildren are being targeted.

This comes after two pupils aged 11 and 12 were kidnapped in separate incidents in Harare and Chinhoyi recently.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Police are investigating the cases. He said:

The ZRP is concerned with cases of kidnapping in which learners are being targeted.

Police in Harare are investigating a case of kidnapping in which a Grade Six pupil aged 11 was kidnapped while going to school by four unknown suspects who were travelling in a black Toyota Noah on Monday at around 6.30 AM in Glen View.

The victim was later dumped along 13th Avenue in Glen View 3.

In another case of kidnapping, a 12-year-old Grade Seven learner was abducted in Chinhoyi on Tuesday.

The victim was kidnapped near Chengetanai Old People’s Home by three unknown suspects travelling in a white kombi. The victim was later dumped in Avlon Park.

In March this year, a 12-year-old girl was abducted while she was looking for transport near a primary school in Eastlea, Harare.

Three unknown assailants in a blue Toyota Hiace were involved in the kidnapping.

The girl managed to escape from the three men after they had parked the vehicle in the Hillside area and hid in a nearby maize field.

Here are some tips parents and guardians can teach their children to avoid being kidnapped:

Stay away from strangers.

Stay away from anyone who is following you on foot or in a car.

Run and scream if someone tries to force you to go somewhere with them or tries to push you into a car.

Memorize a secret code word. Tell your child not to go with anyone under any circumstances unless that person also knows this code word.

You don’t need to help an adult. For example, a child shouldn’t trust grown-ups who ask kids for directions or for help finding a puppy or kitten.

Always ask for permission before going anywhere with anybody.

Tell your parents where you are going.

