Kasukuwere’s Loud-Speaker “Before Major Announcement”

By A Correspondent | The exiled former ZANU PF National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere last Sunday blast out what is claimed is his preparatory message before a so called “major announcement,” according to propagandist, Never Maswerasei. Kasukuwere criticises the pardoning of paedophiles done ahead of the 2023 elections, which has seen some of the forgiven criminals re-offending just days after their release.

KASUKUWERE CONTESTING: While other August 23 election contestants will be representing their parties, @Hon_Kasukuwere will be representing the generality of the population that has no political home & those that have but are not happy for one reason/the other. DETAILS TO FOLLOW.. pic.twitter.com/YLSGJZXczN — Cde Never Maswerasei 🇳🇦 🇿🇼 (@CdeNMaswerasei) June 3, 2023

The pardoned rapists have been told to vote for ZANU PF and its President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kasukuwere made the below comments during a spaces discussion:

It has never been the boy. It has always been the girl child… there are certain crimes that can never be pardoned… if you murder somebody… if you rape… you can’t be pardoned.

When the law was made, it was never meant to set aside those types of crimes. Statutory rape should never be pardoned, says @Hon_Kasukuwere

I was personally disturbed by it… Yes, I belong to the Marange (church), but I think we have done away with some of these practices… whoever made that decision, they made a big blunder… how do you release a 65-year-old man who raped a 9-year-old? asks @Hon_Kasukuwere

If it was me, I was going to look for those men and throw them back into prison, says @Hon_Kasukuwere

Imagine the psychological trauma, that girl has not yet been counselled, and now suddenly the same is out of prison…

twitter.com/i/spaces/1OyJA…

