Juvenile Arrested for Murder, Three Others on the Run

Spread the love

A 17-year-old juvenile from Fort Rixon has been arrested for the murder of a drinking mate, while police are searching for three other suspects who are on the run.

The deceased, Readman Ndlovu (46), from Combo village, Fort Rixon, was stabbed to death on May 27 at 10:30pm.

According to Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena, Ndlovu had advised the juvenile not to drink beer because of his age. This led to a misunderstanding, and one of the suspects stabbed Ndlovu in the stomach.

The three other suspects then fled the scene. A report was made to the police, and the juvenile was arrested.

The police are still searching for the three other suspects. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the police.

This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. We hope that the police will be able to apprehend the three other suspects and bring them to justice.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, this incident also highlights the dangers of underage drinking. Alcohol can impair judgment and lead to violence. It is important for parents and guardians to talk to their children about the dangers of underage drinking and to set a good example by not drinking themselves.

We hope that this incident will serve as a wake-up call to the community and that it will lead to a decrease in underage drinking.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...