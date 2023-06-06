Mutendi Praises Mnangagwa

CHURCHES under the banner Vapostori nemaZion for ED have pledged their support and allegiance to the ruling ZANU PF Party and the country’s vision of attaining an upper middle income society by 2030.

The churches converged at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield this Saturday for their national convention.

Church leaders at the convention said it is important to pray for the country and its leaders to realise the country’s vision under a peaceful environment.

“We can only develop our country by praying for it. We have seen development such as construction of dams so we must pray for the President,” said Patron-Zimbabwe Indigenous inter-denominational Council of Churches, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

National Chairman-Vapostori for ED, Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira highlighted, “Our duty is to pray. To pray for the country and our leaders. We are going to pray for you President to win the elections. We don’t want political office, but to pray for you to win.”

Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga said the country’s vision of attaining an upper middle income society by 2030 can only be attained if there is unity, harmony and peace, citing the role of the church in upholding the principles.

“The President has a vision of becoming an upper middle income society by 2030.We want you as the church to help make this vision become successful. You must pray for the country.”

The National Convention for the Vapostori and maZion for ED brought together different church denominations that include Johane Masowe yechishanu, St John’s Apostolic Faith Church, African Apostolic Church, Zion Christian Church and Jekenishoni among others.- ZBC News

