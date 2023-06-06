Top Anti-Mnangagwa Spy In Mysterious Death

By-A top Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) member recently demoted for denouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Andrew Chitungo, has died.

NewsHawks reports that Chitungo, a CIO’s Close Security Unit officer, died last Friday in Harare.

According to the publication, Chitungo served under the late President Robert Mugabe for years, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, and later President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He reportedly died on Friday at West End Hospital after he was admitted to the medical facility on Wednesday, complaining about breathing problems and losing energy.

Chitungo was removed from Mnangagwa’s close security team last year after a recorded call with independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa and former Energy minister Fortune Chasi in which he uttered the words “Bishop is corrupt” (meaning Mnangagwa) was leaked according to the report.

He reportedly also ran a security company and startup business interests in Harare.

Chitungo’s family, relatives and friends described Chitungo as a “man of the people”, a “family man” and a “reliable professional” who was good-natured, calm and amicable.

