Chamisa Warns Rogue Party Officials

By James Gwati- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has warned his senior party official who failed to make it in the 2023 elections candidates’ nomination against contesting the results.

Chamisa said this on Twitter Wednesday amid reports several of his lieutenants were disqualified and were planning to appeal against the results.

The CCC leader said anyone who opposes these pending results would be punished.

He tweeted:

NOT DIGGERS AND DEALERS…The Citizens representatives have been chosen by communities across Zimbabwe. It’s so exciting that we have credible representatives for Parliament and Council. Whoever is after self gain or self care will not serve in the new! Whoever uses money and trinkets to buy citizens or bribe voters can’t serve. Whoever is tainted, compromised or plays for the other team can’t serve! Zimbabwe needs change and deserves truly new leaders! Blessings to you!

Most losers are in Bulawayo Province and were reportedly disqualified during the verification process.

The verification process started on Friday and ended on Saturday in Bulawayo.

According to NewsDay, most of the sitting councillors and some Members of Parliament were disqualified as the opposition party tries to remove suspected secret agents from genuine members.

Some aspiring candidates were reportedly disqualified for vote-buying and bussing supporters. Said a source:

Besides the 11th-hour disqualification of almost all incumbents, the process proceeded smoothly in all wards except in ward 24, where the caucus didn’t take place on numerous allegations of bussing (in of voters).

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba who will represent the party in Pelandaba-Tshabalala said:

I have just received a report from our security department that some of my good friends have been vetted out because you know this struggle has taken too long, so we are dealing with sell-outs and nincompoops in our midst.

Siziba made the remarks at the launch of the Deputy Prime Minister in the 2009-13 Government of National Unity, Arthur Mutambara’s book on Friday.

In Bulawayo’s Ward 25, there were alleged attempts to disqualify Alderman Mzamo Dube after he was overwhelmingly nominated. Said a source:

The process was chaotic because whoever was able to transport people was ahead. The process was also slow, and there was sheer disregard for people’s time.

Vote-buying allegations were flying all over as some candidates were buying people with US$5 notes and alcohol.

In Cowdray Park, former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe will face Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube.

In Nkulumane, CCC will be represented by Desire Moyo, while Tendai Nyathi will represent the opposition party in Lobengula-Magwegwe where Kucaca Phulu is currently the MP.

The other nominees, subject to confirmation by the party are as follows:

Pumula – Chelesile Mahlangu

Bulawayo Central – urrender Kapoikulu

Luveve-Emakhandeni – Descent Bajila

Bulawayo North – Minenhle Gumede

Bulawayo South – Engineer Mangwendeza

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi – Desmond Makaza

Some CCC insiders claimed that ZANU PF affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) was actively involved in several caucuses where they funded weaker candidates in various areas.

