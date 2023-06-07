Kasukuwere’s Toothless, Thandekile Suggests

EDITORIAL ANALYSIS

Analyzing the Electoral Prospects: Saviour Kasukuwere vs. Nelson Chamisa in the 2023 Elections.

Yet to meet 1 former ZANU candidate who has “eaten into Zanu votes”.

Mutinhiri

Dabengwa

Simba Makoni

Even if he could…

Kasukuwere must be rejected out of principle,

His entire political life,

He was on oppressor’s side,

Struggle must have memory,

& INTEGRITY. – Thandekile Moyo

Introduction:

The upcoming 2023 elections in Zimbabwe are shaping up to be a crucial moment in the country’s political landscape. With two prominent figures vying for power, Saviour Kasukuwere and Nelson Chamisa, it is essential to analyze their abilities to garner electoral support and assess their potential to secure victory. While Chamisa enjoys a significant advantage with over 85% of the electorate behind him, Kasukuwere’s base consists primarily of selectors and elite upper-class supporters. This article will delve into their backgrounds, political standing, and the implications they may have on the electoral outcome.

Background:

Nelson Chamisa has emerged as a prominent opposition figure in Zimbabwe. As the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A), he has successfully mobilized a substantial following across the country. Chamisa’s popularity largely stems from his charismatic leadership style, youthful energy, and promises of democratic reform and economic revitalization. His strong grassroots support and appeal to the younger generation have bolstered his chances of assuming power.

On the other hand, Saviour Kasukuwere’s entrance into presidential politics carries a sense of uncertainty. Formerly a powerful figure within the ruling ZANU-PF party, Kasukuwere was the major irritant to the rebellious military in 2017, which ultimately led to the removal of Robert Mugabe. Consequently, Kasukuwere is viewed as Mugabe’s potential successor and has occupied influential positions within the ZANU-PF, such as political commissar. However, some argue that Kasukuwere’s involvement in the political arena may be part of a strategy to dilute Nelson Chamisa’s support base, as suggested by media expert Pedzisayi Ruhanya.

Electoral Dynamics:

In terms of electoral power, Nelson Chamisa undeniably holds a significant advantage. With over 85% of the electorate supporting him, his grassroots appeal and extensive mobilization efforts have allowed him to gain widespread popularity. Chamisa’s message of change and reform resonates with many Zimbabweans, particularly the disillusioned youth, who view him as a symbol of hope for a brighter future.

In contrast, Saviour Kasukuwere’s support base primarily consists of selectors and members of the elite upper class. This limited electoral backing poses a challenge for his presidential bid. Zimbabwe has historically operated under a system that privileges the elite and the deep state cluster, disregarding the one man, one vote principle. However, this system, though unpopular, has consistently maintained power regardless of opposition. Kasukuwere’s reliance on this traditional power structure may limit his ability to garner broader popular support.

Implications and Potential Outcomes:

Kasukuwere’s entrance into presidential politics carries inherent risks. While there is a chance that electors may favor him over the relatively junior Chamisa, the odds are stacked against him. It is plausible that Kasukuwere’s candidacy might inadvertently benefit Chamisa by splitting the ruling party’s support base. Similar to the impact Simba Makoni had in the 2008 elections, where he managed to damage then-President Robert Mugabe’s support base, Kasukuwere might find himself unable to gather substantial support beyond a small percentage, thus becoming an asset to Chamisa’s campaign.

Conclusion:

The 2023 elections in Zimbabwe will undoubtedly be a critical juncture for the country’s political trajectory. Nelson Chamisa’s broad support base, charismatic leadership, and promises of democratic reform and economic revitalization have positioned him as a formidable contender. On the other hand, Saviour Kasukuwere’s entrance into presidential politics remains shrouded in uncertainty, as his reliance on the traditional power structure and limited electoral backing pose significant challenges.

