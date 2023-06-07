Mnangagwa: Join Zanu PF Now

ED MNANGAGWA ATTENDS THE NATIONAL CONVENTION PROGRAM FOR VAPOSITORI NEMAZION FOR ED

Live @ Zimbabwe Grounds – Highfield, Harare

President ED Mnangagwa

As ZANU PF Government we are committed to work with all churches. Churches preach peace and ZANU PF loves peace. I urge you to vote peacefully. We encourage you the parents to make sure the children shun drugs. We can not leave this country in the hands of people who abuse drugs. Building good cultural practices begins at home.

We encourage you the parents to make sure the children shun drugs. We can not leave this country in the hands of people who abuse drugs. Building good cultural practices begins at home. God’s purpose for every country is for it to succeed and our county is not an exception but to do so we need to follow his commandments. You are all welcome to join ZANU PF.

