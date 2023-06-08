President Chamisa Speaks On Polls
8 June 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
August 23 is a crucial day for all citizens, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.
The vibrant CCC leader has vowed to bury Zanu PF in the coming polls.
In a statement on Twitter, President Chamisa declared:
WEDNESDAY 23 AUGUST 2023 is a Big Day for Zimbabwe #Thistime It’s time!!
ZIMBABWE IS AN AWAKENING GIANT…With new leaders, Zimbabwe shall be well known as a booming economy and a prosperous nation.
Our blessed nation shall be a template for good governance and exemplary excellent leadership availing opportunities.