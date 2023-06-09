Saki Mafundikwa Correction Article – A RETRACTION

An article erroneously published on the life of design genius Saki Mafundikwa, which was erroneously mixed up with a gofund me campaign not the trailblazers’ appeared on Wednesday.

We apologise unreservedly to Mr Mafundikwa for the mistake, which should not have happened no matter what the circumstances.

The man is set to fly to Europe.

Saki Mafundikwa Speaking at TED Talent Search Nairobi

Date

5 May 2012

Source

https://www.flickr.com/photos/afropicmusing/7152872851

Author

Chief Nyamweya

Saki Mafundikwa, a name synonymous with innovation and excellence, has carved a remarkable path in the realms of design and education. With his visionary approach and relentless pursuit of creativity, Mafundikwa has made significant contributions to both fields, leaving an indelible mark on the world. Today, we celebrate the awe-inspiring successes of this extraordinary individual.

Mafundikwa first rose to prominence as the founder of Zimbabwe’s first graphic design and new media college, the Zimbabwe Institute of Vigital Arts (ZIVA). Established in 1999, ZIVA aimed to provide an avenue for aspiring African designers to receive quality education in visual communication. Mafundikwa’s bold initiative addressed a crucial need in his community, empowering countless individuals with the skills and knowledge to pursue careers in design.

Under Mafundikwa’s leadership, ZIVA flourished, garnering recognition and acclaim on a global scale. The institute quickly became a breeding ground for talented designers, fostering a new generation of African creatives who would go on to make their own mark in the industry. Mafundikwa’s dedication to nurturing talent and promoting diversity in design continues to shape the industry to this day.

Beyond his impact in education, Mafundikwa’s own design work has been nothing short of groundbreaking. His critically acclaimed book, “Afrikan Alphabets: The Story of Writing in Afrika,” explores the rich history of African writing systems and highlights the cultural significance of visual communication on the continent. The book showcases Mafundikwa’s deep understanding of the power of design to preserve and celebrate heritage, earning him international accolades and establishing him as a leading voice in the field.

Mafundikwa’s passion for preserving African culture also extends to his documentary film, “Shungu: The Resilience of a People.” The film sheds light on the resilience and strength of Zimbabwean people in the face of political and economic challenges. Mafundikwa’s unique perspective as a designer-turned-filmmaker offers a fresh lens through which audiences can experience the vibrant spirit of Africa.

Recognizing his exceptional contributions, Mafundikwa has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards and honors. In 2010, he was named one of Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business, further solidifying his influence in the global design community.

